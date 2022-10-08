Mariyam Nafees to feature on new game show titled 'The Ultimate Muqabla'

After the success of Adnan Siddiqui’s Tamasha, the Pakistani entertainment industry is branching out and introducing another game show called 'The Ultimate Muqabla'.

Starring some big names from the drama fraternity, the game show is set to release on October 15 and the Diyar e Dil actress Mariyam Nafees will also be seen on the show.

Taking to Instagram, ARY Digital shared a clip giving netizens a sneak peak of the show alongside host Shoaib Malik. As one of the contestants of the show, Mariyam revealed that they shot the show in Thailand in June and July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

The contestants are cricketers like Kamran Akmal, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam and Azam Khan.

Actors like Haroon Shahid, Faiza Khan, model Farah Butt and Nusrat Hidayatullah are also among the contestants.

Hammad Farooqui, Mahr Un Nisa, Sehar Afzal, cricketer Saeed Ajmal and DJ Neha Khan are also going to take part in the show.

Moreover, the producer-actor also revealed that The Ultimate Muqabla is a revived and “levelled up” version of ARY Zindagi’s reality show Madventures, which ended in 2018 after three seasons.