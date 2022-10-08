Pakistan beat India to qualify for World Team Snooker Championship semi-final

BANGKOK – Pakistani cueists beat Indian team to qualify for the semi-final round of the 72nd World Team Snooker Championship in Thailand.

Young Pakistani player Ahsan Ramzan and Babar Maseeh defeated India’s Luxman Rawat and Kamal Chawla 4-2 to book place in the next round.

Ramzan, who earlier this year won the International Billiards and Snooker Federation, won both singles while Maseeh’s score remained 1-1 while playing against Indian players.

The duo won a doubles game while another lost to India. Ramza also played a break of 54 while playing against Chawla.

