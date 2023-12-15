Aamir Jamal takes six-fer as Australia bowled out for 487 runs in Perth Test

PERTH – Test debutant Aamer Jamal showcased his talent, taking six crucial wickets as Pakistan dismissed Australia for 487 on the second day of the opening Test in Perth on Friday.
Australia resumed their innings at 346-5, with Mitchell Marsh at 16 and Alex Carey at 15, after opener David Warner’s strong 164 on the previous day.
Marsh, seemingly poised for a century, was bowled by Khurram Shahzad for 90 just after the lunch break, ending his smooth innings.
While Shahzad secured figures of 2-83, the limelight belonged to debutant Jamal, who stole the show with his impressive 6-111.
Pakistan has struggled in Test series in Australia and hasn’t won a Test in the country since 1995.
Aamir Jamal’s six-wicket haul marks a significant feat, making him the 14th Pakistani to achieve this milestone on their Test debut. His standout performance of 6 for 111 on day 2 at Perth stands out in Pakistan’s bowling history.
Before Jamal, players like Arif Butt, Mohammad Nazir, Shahid Nazir, Mohammad Zahid, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Sami, Shabbir Ahmed, Yasir Arafat, Wahab Riaz, Tanvir Ahmed, Bilal Asif, Nauman Ali, and Abrar Ahmed had also secured a five-wicket haul on their Test debuts.
Jamal’s achievement also makes him the second Pakistani, after Arif Butt in 1964, to accomplish this milestone on Australian soil.
Pakistani rupee saw marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 305 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.92
|762.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.33
|36.68
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.86
|929.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.8
|175.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.93
|326.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
The price of gold increased on Friday as precious metal gained momentum after losing streak.
On Friday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,300.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs186,300 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs199,190.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Karachi
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Quetta
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Attock
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Multan
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
