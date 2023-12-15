Aamir Jamal takes six-fer as Australia bowled out for 487 runs in Perth Test

PERTH – Test debutant Aamer Jamal showcased his talent, taking six crucial wickets as Pakistan dismissed Australia for 487 on the second day of the opening Test in Perth on Friday.

Australia resumed their innings at 346-5, with Mitchell Marsh at 16 and Alex Carey at 15, after opener David Warner’s strong 164 on the previous day.

Marsh, seemingly poised for a century, was bowled by Khurram Shahzad for 90 just after the lunch break, ending his smooth innings.

While Shahzad secured figures of 2-83, the limelight belonged to debutant Jamal, who stole the show with his impressive 6-111.

6️⃣ wickets for Aamir Jamal! Sixth-best bowling figures by a 🇵🇰 player on Test debut 👏



Pakistan has struggled in Test series in Australia and hasn’t won a Test in the country since 1995.

Aamir Jamal’s six-wicket haul marks a significant feat, making him the 14th Pakistani to achieve this milestone on their Test debut. His standout performance of 6 for 111 on day 2 at Perth stands out in Pakistan’s bowling history.

Before Jamal, players like Arif Butt, Mohammad Nazir, Shahid Nazir, Mohammad Zahid, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Sami, Shabbir Ahmed, Yasir Arafat, Wahab Riaz, Tanvir Ahmed, Bilal Asif, Nauman Ali, and Abrar Ahmed had also secured a five-wicket haul on their Test debuts.

Jamal’s achievement also makes him the second Pakistani, after Arif Butt in 1964, to accomplish this milestone on Australian soil.