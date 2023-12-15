Search

Immigration

IELTS introduces single component retake option for Pakistan: Details inside

Web Desk
12:36 PM | 15 Dec, 2023
IELTS introduces single component retake option for Pakistan: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - In a recent update to the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), aspiring students aiming for international education now have the option to retake specific components of the test, rather than the entire examination.

Previously, candidates who took the IELTS had to reattempt all four test sections—Listening, Writing, Reading, and Speaking—to improve their scores. However, a welcome change has been introduced in Pakistan, allowing candidates the flexibility to retake only the specific components in which they seek improvement.

This modification, termed 'One Skill Retake,' applies to both the Academic and General IELTS and is presently accessible in centres in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Gujrat, with plans to expand the service to other centers shortly.

Participants opting for a retake in any component will have the option to select either their previous or new score for the specific section they have retaken, providing greater control over score selection.

The move addresses challenges faced by students aiming for scholarships and university admissions, especially in countries like the United Kingdom, where IELTS is a mandatory requirement. The high cost of the test, coupled with economic inflation and currency devaluation in Pakistan, had made it difficult for aspiring international students to retake the exam, impacting their aspirations of pursuing education abroad.

IELTS is currently working towards wider recognition of the 'One Skill Retake' policy. Presently, authorities such as UK Visas and Immigration, the Australian Department of Home Affairs, and the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency have acknowledged this update, with ongoing efforts to expand recognition to more entities and countries.

The IELTS test measures the competence of any individual regarding English language proficiency and is used as a benchmark for international universities to grant admission to people in non-English speaking countries including Pakistan.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

12:52 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Pakistan launches pro-investment visa to spur economic growth

03:40 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

African continent opens to travelers as another country inks ...

11:14 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Iranians to perform Umrah after gap of 8 years: Details inside

02:40 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

This African country just dropped visa requirements for everyone: ...

12:02 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Iranian airline launches direct flights to Pakistan: Here's flight ...

02:44 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Hajj 2024: Pakistan extends application submission deadline for ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:52 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Pakistan launches pro-investment visa to spur economic growth

Horoscope

09:30 AM | 15 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 5, 2023

Forex

Forex Open Market Rates of Pakistani rupee against Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 15 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee saw marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 305 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.9 286.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.92 762.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.33 36.68
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.86 929.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.8 175.8
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 323.93 326.43
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan increases; Check latest rates here - 15 Dec 2023

The price of gold increased on Friday as precious metal gained momentum after losing streak.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 15 December 2023

On Friday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,300.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs186,300 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs199,190.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Karachi PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Islamabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Peshawar PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Quetta PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Sialkot PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Attock PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Gujranwala PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Jehlum PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Multan PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Bahawalpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Gujrat PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Nawabshah PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Chakwal PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Hyderabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Nowshehra PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Sargodha PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Faisalabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Mirpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: