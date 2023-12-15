IELTS introduces single component retake option for Pakistan: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - In a recent update to the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), aspiring students aiming for international education now have the option to retake specific components of the test, rather than the entire examination.
Previously, candidates who took the IELTS had to reattempt all four test sections—Listening, Writing, Reading, and Speaking—to improve their scores. However, a welcome change has been introduced in Pakistan, allowing candidates the flexibility to retake only the specific components in which they seek improvement.
This modification, termed 'One Skill Retake,' applies to both the Academic and General IELTS and is presently accessible in centres in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Gujrat, with plans to expand the service to other centers shortly.
Participants opting for a retake in any component will have the option to select either their previous or new score for the specific section they have retaken, providing greater control over score selection.
The move addresses challenges faced by students aiming for scholarships and university admissions, especially in countries like the United Kingdom, where IELTS is a mandatory requirement. The high cost of the test, coupled with economic inflation and currency devaluation in Pakistan, had made it difficult for aspiring international students to retake the exam, impacting their aspirations of pursuing education abroad.
IELTS is currently working towards wider recognition of the 'One Skill Retake' policy. Presently, authorities such as UK Visas and Immigration, the Australian Department of Home Affairs, and the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency have acknowledged this update, with ongoing efforts to expand recognition to more entities and countries.
The IELTS test measures the competence of any individual regarding English language proficiency and is used as a benchmark for international universities to grant admission to people in non-English speaking countries including Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee saw marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 305 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.92
|762.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.33
|36.68
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.86
|929.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.8
|175.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.93
|326.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
The price of gold increased on Friday as precious metal gained momentum after losing streak.
On Friday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,300.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs186,300 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs199,190.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Karachi
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Quetta
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Attock
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Multan
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
