Meet 'Principal of the year' — Pakistani national Beenish Saeed

Noor Fatima
01:24 PM | 15 Dec, 2023
Beenish Saeed
Source: Beenish Saeed (Instagram)

An accomplished Pakistani educationist hailing from Multan, Beenish Saeed, clinched the "Principal of the Year" award at the Asia Education Conclave Awards 2023, at its recently held prestigious summit in Bangkok.

"A resounding applause to Beenish, the stellar recipient of the "Principal of the Year" award," read a post by the Asia Education Conclave on its official Facebook and Instagram handles.

Saeed servee as the principal of Multan Cantonment Public School. The academic stood out of the 2,085 male and female contenders from across 15 countries of Asia.

Saeed reportedly declared it as an expression of trust in the Pakistani education system at the international level, and expressed her gratitude.

Saeed elaborated her qualification as an M.Phil in education and M.Sc in Zoology, besides her two-decade-long experience in the field of education. It also stated that Saeed is currently pursuing a PhD in Education.

“Since becoming principal, she has demonstrated strong leadership and organisational skills and her role as Master Trainer and Book Editor at Kangaroo Publications highlights her commitment to professional development.”

Noor Fatima

