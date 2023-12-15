Search

Immigration

Illegal immigrants to get Canadian citizenship, confirms minister

Web Desk
02:23 PM | 15 Dec, 2023
Illegal immigrants to get Canadian citizenship, confirms minister

TORONTO - Authorities in Canada are considering creating a path leading to Canadian citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

The plan aims to cater to hundreds of thousands of people who have lived and worked in Canada illegally for years including the construction workers.

Revealing the details, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the program would allow those without documents to apply for permanent residency, including people who entered Canada legally, as temporary workers or international students, and then remained here even after the expiry of their visas. 

The minister detailed that a plan in this regard would be presented to the cabinet in the spring, adding that estimates say 300,000 to 600,000 people are living in Canada without valid documents.

The minister said many of these foreigners have worked in Canada for decades and have children but are at risk of deportation because they lack formal status, which he termed “makes absolutely no sense.”

“The conversation on regularizing people that are here, and by my estimation – my belief – should be Canadian, is not one that’s unanimous in the country. We have to have a greater conversation as a country about that,” he said in an interview with The Globe and Mail.

The decision to grant citizenship to illegal migrants has been widely hailed by workers and rights groups in the country who advocate that the decision would help the migrants live respectfully in the country with grace and dignity.

Canada has ben known to welcome immigrants despite a wave of anti-immigration strategies being implemented worldwide. The country has seen record-breaking population growth last year, in what appears to be the direct result of pro-immigration policies.

 According to the official statistics, the country's population grew by over a million last year, first time since 1957 due to multiple reasons with immigration being the prominent one.

Statistics Canada, the government census agency, said earlier this year that the population has reached 39.5 million after the recent growth which marks the first 12-month period in 'Canada’s history where the population grew by over one million people'.

The 2.7-percent population growth was the highest since 1957, when the country saw a 3.3 percent spike in its population, due to multiple factors including post-World War II baby boom and a jump in refugees relocating from Europe.

The government agency said the surge in the number of permanent and temporary immigrants could "also represent additional challenges for some regions of the country related to housing, infrastructure and transportation, and service delivery to the population".

As far as statistics are concerned, Canada welcomed 437,000 immigrants in 2022, while the number of non-permanent residents in the country grew by 607,782.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

04:06 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

New protectorate offices to be opened in Pakistan, confirms govt ...

04:17 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

UK likely to change post-study work visa, confirms top official

06:31 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Canadian Aviation audit team postpones Pakistan's visit in surprise ...

03:41 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

Hajj 2024 cost to be reduced by another Rs 50,000, confirms minister

04:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

India reinstates E-Visa service for Canadian citizens after brief ...

08:57 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

UK's Global Talent Visa: Check documents, fee, procedure and ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:59 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Gold prices see slight increase in Pakistan

Horoscope

09:30 AM | 15 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 5, 2023

Forex

Forex Open Market Rates of Pakistani rupee against Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 15 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee saw marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 305 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.9 286.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.92 762.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.33 36.68
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.86 929.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.8 175.8
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 323.93 326.43
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan increases; Check latest rates here - 15 Dec 2023

The price of gold increased on Friday as precious metal gained momentum after losing streak.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 15 December 2023

On Friday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,300.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs186,300 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs199,190.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Karachi PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Islamabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Peshawar PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Quetta PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Sialkot PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Attock PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Gujranwala PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Jehlum PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Multan PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Bahawalpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Gujrat PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Nawabshah PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Chakwal PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Hyderabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Nowshehra PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Sargodha PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Faisalabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Mirpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: