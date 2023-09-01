Search

Immigration

11 passengers hospitalized as turbulence rocks Delta flight: Read details here

Web Desk 11:20 PM | 1 Sep, 2023
11 passengers hospitalized as turbulence rocks Delta flight: Read details here

MILAN - As many as 11 passengers suffered injuries when a Delta Airlines flight encountered severe turbulence.

The flight was traveling from Milan Malpensa, Italy, to Atlanta, Georgia, and fortunately managed to land safely but the turbulence, which occurred approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, left many hurt who were transported to a hospital after landing.

The plane was carrying 151 passengers and 14 crew members and both customers and crew members of the flight were among those who were injured on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear how severe any of their injuries were.

The incident is the latest in a series of incidents this year in which people have been hurt when their flights hit severe turbulence.

In March this year, many people were hospitalized after a Lufthansa flight from Austin to Frankfurt, Germany, hit turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. 

Climate experts say the phenomenon known as “clean air” turbulence is on the rise, and is affecting flight operations. This form of turbulence due to the effects of climate change involves the unpredictable movement of air masses.

As per the data provided by the Aviation Safety Network (ASN), a total of 115 aircraft accidents were registered last year but the turbulence also leaves many hurt both physically and emotionally.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

China to impose visa restrictions on US individuals: Details inside

10:32 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

PIA bank accounts frozen again: Here's the reason

10:15 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

European country becomes first-ever to launch digital passports: Details inside

10:49 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

This European airline is launching Child-free zone on its planes: Details inside

11:25 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

Daily tourist fee cut to half by this Asian country: Details inside

08:07 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

Govt turns down PIA's Rs23b bailout request: Details inside

07:26 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

11 passengers hospitalized as turbulence rocks Delta flight: Read ...

11:20 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 1, 2023

09:20 AM | 1 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 1, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 1, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 324.9 328.15
Euro EUR 348 351
UK Pound Sterling GBP 407 411
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.2 90
Saudi Riyal SAR 86 86.8
Australian Dollar AUD 206 210
Bahrain Dinar BHD 807.97 815.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 235 240
China Yuan CNY 41.75 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 44.22 44.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.72 39.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.38
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.36 994.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 789.03 797.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.27 83.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 233 238
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 345.28 347.78
Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 1, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 241,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,050.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (1 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Karachi PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Islamabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Peshawar PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Quetta PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Sialkot PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Attock PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Gujranwala PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Jehlum PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Multan PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Bahawalpur PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Gujrat PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Nawabshah PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Chakwal PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Hyderabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Nowshehra PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Sargodha PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Faisalabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Mirpur PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: