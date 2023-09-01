11 passengers hospitalized as turbulence rocks Delta flight: Read details here

MILAN - As many as 11 passengers suffered injuries when a Delta Airlines flight encountered severe turbulence.

The flight was traveling from Milan Malpensa, Italy, to Atlanta, Georgia, and fortunately managed to land safely but the turbulence, which occurred approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, left many hurt who were transported to a hospital after landing.

The plane was carrying 151 passengers and 14 crew members and both customers and crew members of the flight were among those who were injured on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear how severe any of their injuries were.

The incident is the latest in a series of incidents this year in which people have been hurt when their flights hit severe turbulence.

In March this year, many people were hospitalized after a Lufthansa flight from Austin to Frankfurt, Germany, hit turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Climate experts say the phenomenon known as “clean air” turbulence is on the rise, and is affecting flight operations. This form of turbulence due to the effects of climate change involves the unpredictable movement of air masses.

As per the data provided by the Aviation Safety Network (ASN), a total of 115 aircraft accidents were registered last year but the turbulence also leaves many hurt both physically and emotionally.