It's official: UAE citizens to get minimum 4 holidays on Eid al Fitr

DUBAI - The employees associated with the public sector in the United Arab Emirates will have a relaxed week ahead as the government has announced Eid al Fitr holidays.
From 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal, the employees would be having vacations as announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).
The emiratis will have their holidays started from Thursday 20 April till Sunday 23 April, giving them the oppurtunity to have some sort of mini-trip to neighbouring regions as well.
In case, Ramadan lasts for 30 days instead of 29, the UAE citizens will get another extra day off on Monday, 24th April. The country’s moon sighting committee would hold a meeting on the night of 29th Ramadan to confirm the exact date of Eid.
The number of holidays for the private sector are also the same as announced by UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).
Meanwhile, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has also announced the Eid Al-Fitr holidays for private and non-profit sectors from Friday 21 April till Tuesday 25 April.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 13, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.15
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.5
|192.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,300 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
