It's official: UAE citizens to get minimum 4 holidays on Eid al Fitr

DUBAI - The employees associated with the public sector in the United Arab Emirates will have a relaxed week ahead as the government has announced Eid al Fitr holidays.

From 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal, the employees would be having vacations as announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

The emiratis will have their holidays started from Thursday 20 April till Sunday 23 April, giving them the oppurtunity to have some sort of mini-trip to neighbouring regions as well.

In case, Ramadan lasts for 30 days instead of 29, the UAE citizens will get another extra day off on Monday, 24th April. The country’s moon sighting committee would hold a meeting on the night of 29th Ramadan to confirm the exact date of Eid.

The number of holidays for the private sector are also the same as announced by UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

Meanwhile, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has also announced the Eid Al-Fitr holidays for private and non-profit sectors from Friday 21 April till Tuesday 25 April.