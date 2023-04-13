Qatar, Bahrain formally resume bilateral ties after six years

DUBAI – Qatar and Bahrain have formally decided to resume their bilateral relations after a hiatus of six years after other Arab countries patched up with Doha.

The Qatari foreign ministry has issued a statement, confirming the historic development that will further strengthen the Gulf region.

In January 2021, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt withdrew sanctions on Qatar after a gap of more than three years. All other countries except Bahrain had resumed their travel and trade ties during the same year.

Earlier this year, the crown prince of Bahrain telephoned Qatar’s emir to discuss matters of mutual interest, signaling normalisation of their relations.

In 2017, the Gulf countries severed ties with Qatar severed their diplomatic links with Qatar over allegedly encouraging terrorism and extremism.