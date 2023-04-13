Gold price plunges by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered losses in its value on second consecutive day as Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar on Thursday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of per tola and 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs500 and Rs429 to settle at Rs217,500 and Rs186,471, respectively.

Meanwhile, the gold metal witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $18 to close at $2027.

Silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 to reach Rs2,550 per tola and Rs25.71 per 10 grams to reach Rs2,186.21.