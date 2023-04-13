Search

Plates bearing condom's description utilized at Karachi Airport to serve food

Web Desk 07:58 PM | 13 Apr, 2023
KARACHI - The Jinnah International Airport in Karachi made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Wednesday when a traveler revealed the paper plates being used at the facility.

In a viral video, a traveler described how material used in packaging of condoms was being used to manufacture paper plates which were served to the customers at the facility.

Lavishing praise on the quality of the food, the traveler was dismayed at the fact that the material with clear cut descriptions regarding contraceptives was used to manufacture the plates which were sold to domestic and international travelers.

When the video made rounds on social media, Border Health Services sprung into action and sealed the food counters of the company responsible for the mismanagement.

Director Border Health Services, Dr Murtaza Shah informed that the action was taken on the directives of the provincial health minister; the airport manager of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also been identified as having exercised negligence in this regard.

On the other hand, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also announced that the food counters of the company at domestic and international terminal have been sealed and fine has been imposed.

Sources privy to the developments revealed that the domestic and international travelers were being served with the same plates for days before someone made a video, prompting CAA to take action.

Web Desk
