Canada relaxes requirements for foreign workers to study: Details inside

TORONTO - Canada has announced a new temporary measure that removes the limit on the length of the study programs that temporary foreign workers can enroll in without a study permit.

The relaxation is aimed at facilitating the foreign workers who play a part in the prosperity of the country but face barriers in the types of study programs in which they can enroll to pursue their dreams and improve their lives.

As part of the fresh measure, foreign workers will have the opportunity to seek additional training and education that can assist them in their careers as they can increase their opportunities to transition to permanent residence.

As far as the previous policy is concerned, foreign workers could study while working, but only in programs of 6 months or less, and for longer programs, they had to apply for a separate study permit.

This restriction was a barrier for those who wanted to improve their education and receive more training, including those needing to upskill or validate their foreign credentials through certain programs.

With this new 3-year temporary measure, foreign workers can study full-time or part-time while their work permits are valid or until the expiration of the policy, with no restrictions on the length of the program.

Commenting on the measure, Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said the move is aimed at addressing the critical labour shortages and is welcome news for all parties involved.

“Temporary foreign workers are incredibly important for the Canadian economy, and many have aspirations that go far beyond the work that initially brings them to Canada. With this policy in place, we hope to empower foreign nationals to improve their skills in order to meet their career goals and achieve their dreams, while providing a future potential source of talent for our labour market. By removing barriers to skills development, we open the door to more foreign-trained doctors and nurses to help take care of our loved ones and support our healthcare system. We also provide a path for construction labourers to become tradespersons, and strengthen our communities and build new homes,” he said.

As far as the eligibility is concerned, this temporary measure applies to those who hold a valid work permit or have a pending decision on their work permit extension on June 7, 2023.

It bears mentioning that if a foreign worker wishes to study longer than the duration of their work permit, they still need to apply for a study permit.