Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Another jet crashes in US: Medevac plane goes down in Philadelphia with 6 aboard

Another Jet Crashes In Us Medevac Plane Goes Down In Philadelphia With 6 Aboard

HARRISBURG – United States remained in shock at Reagen Airport aviation disaster and now a medevac plane has been crashed in Philadelphia, with six people on board.

Reports in international media said the medical transport jet with a child patient, her mother and four others aboard went down into a Philadelphia neighborhood after takeoff, turning into a fireball, causing ablaze. The company refused to confirm any survivors at the moment.

Firefighters quickly responded to the scene, where large fires engulfed several homes and vehicles. By two hours after the crash, most of the flames had been extinguished.

Initial reports said the ill-fated aircraft had taken off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport and was en route to Tijuana, Mexico, after a stop in Missouri.

President Donald Trump reacted to the tragedy, calling it “so sad” and commending first responders for their efforts in the wake of the crash.

As of now the cause of crash remains is yet to be made public, but experts hinted at low visibility amid extreme weather conditions. Authorities have yet to release further details as they continue their investigation.

This incident comes on heels of another aviation disaster earlier this week, when a collision between an American Airlines jet and a US Army helicopter killed 67 people near Washington, which was said to be deadliest aviation accident in America  since 2009.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 February 2025 Saturday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search