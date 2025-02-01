Another jet crashes in US: Medevac plane goes down in Philadelphia with 6 aboard

HARRISBURG – United States remained in shock at Reagen Airport aviation disaster and now a medevac plane has been crashed in Philadelphia, with six people on board.

Reports in international media said the medical transport jet with a child patient, her mother and four others aboard went down into a Philadelphia neighborhood after takeoff, turning into a fireball, causing ablaze. The company refused to confirm any survivors at the moment.

Firefighters quickly responded to the scene, where large fires engulfed several homes and vehicles. By two hours after the crash, most of the flames had been extinguished.

Initial reports said the ill-fated aircraft had taken off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport and was en route to Tijuana, Mexico, after a stop in Missouri.

President Donald Trump reacted to the tragedy, calling it “so sad” and commending first responders for their efforts in the wake of the crash.

As of now the cause of crash remains is yet to be made public, but experts hinted at low visibility amid extreme weather conditions. Authorities have yet to release further details as they continue their investigation.

This incident comes on heels of another aviation disaster earlier this week, when a collision between an American Airlines jet and a US Army helicopter killed 67 people near Washington, which was said to be deadliest aviation accident in America since 2009.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…