Faiz Hameed faces ‘Death Penalty or Life Imprisonment’ for serious offenses, claims Vawda

ISLAMABAD – Senator Faisal Vawda predicted dark future of Former Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence ISI Faiz Hameed, who according to him, will not be spared for his actions.

Vawda, once a confidante of Imran Khan, raised eyebrows with his bold statements regarding the legal future of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, suggesting that he could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

He made bold statement while sharing his views in a primetime show on a private news channel, saying COAS initiated accountability measures against Faiz Hameed, asserting that the former ISI chief would not escape court-martial proceedings.

Vawda further made startling claims about turmoil within PTI, predicting removal of Ali Amin Gandapur from CM post and Barrister Gohar, who is expected to take over as PTI chief, would struggle to survive against the “mafia” controlling the party.

Faiz Hameed

Faiz Hameed is facing charges for denting national interest for political gains. His alleged involvement is believed to have contributed to Nawaz Sharif’s imprisonment.

Hameed was arrested in mid August 2024 and charged with corruption, a move tied to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s associates. The arrest was rare in Pakistan, where military personnel of this level are typically not detained. He is currently facing investigation over alleged misconduct in the Top City housing scheme.

The owner of the real estate accused Hameed of conducting an illegal raid in 2017, leading to the seizure of valuable items. A military inquiry was initiated, and in August 2024, Hameed was detained, marking the first time an ISI chief has faced court-martial. He was indicted in December 2024 on charges related to political involvement, violating the Official Secrets Act, and abuse of authority.