Hamid Mir alleges links between General (r) Bajwa, Faiz Hameed, and political misconduct

ISLAMABAD – Arrest of former DG ISI General retired Faiz Hameed started new debate about accountability in armed forces and now Pakistan's top journalist Hamid Mir opened new pandora box against former Chief of Army Staff Gen (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Mir made bombshell claims about former COAS on Geo News prime time show, highlighting alleged ties between Bajwa and Faiz Hameed. Mir said General (r) Bajwa may come under scrutiny, while he also hinted at efforts to protect the country's former top general.

The TV host show revealed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was manipulated by both Bajwa and Faiz Hameed, but their interests eventually diverged, leading to Hameed's arrest and shifting dynamics within ranks of PTI.

PTI leaders also expressed grievances against Faiz Hameed, Mir said, as he alleged that former spymaster orchestrated a robbery at home of prominent lawyer, who was working on a book related to General Pervez Musharraf’s coup.

He also linked Faiz with sentencing of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, using threats to prevent Abbasi's son from challenging the verdict. Mir also discussed petition against Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, revealing that General Bajwa had summoned journalists, including Mir, to the Army House to present a charge sheet against Isa.

Imran Khan allegedly confessed to Mir that he was under significant pressure, suggesting Bajwa’s involvement in the matter, he said.