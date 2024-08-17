Hamid Mir alleges links between General (r) Bajwa, Faiz Hameed, and political misconduct

ISLAMABAD – Arrest of former DG ISI General retired Faiz Hameed started new debate about accountability in armed forces and now Pakistan's top journalist Hamid Mir opened new pandora box against former Chief of Army Staff Gen (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Mir made bombshell claims about former COAS on Geo News prime time show, highlighting alleged ties between Bajwa and Faiz Hameed. Mir said General (r) Bajwa may come under scrutiny, while he also hinted at efforts to protect the country's former top general.
The TV host show revealed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was manipulated by both Bajwa and Faiz Hameed, but their interests eventually diverged, leading to Hameed's arrest and shifting dynamics within ranks of PTI.
PTI leaders also expressed grievances against Faiz Hameed, Mir said, as he alleged that former spymaster orchestrated a robbery at home of prominent lawyer, who was working on a book related to General Pervez Musharraf’s coup.
He also linked Faiz with sentencing of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, using threats to prevent Abbasi's son from challenging the verdict. Mir also discussed petition against Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, revealing that General Bajwa had summoned journalists, including Mir, to the Army House to present a charge sheet against Isa.
Imran Khan allegedly confessed to Mir that he was under significant pressure, suggesting Bajwa’s involvement in the matter, he said.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.