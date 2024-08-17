First Polio case in Gaza in 25 years raises alarm for Health Security amid war

Gaza has reported its first polio case in 25 years, confirmed in a 10-month-old child who contracted crippling disease.

The first case follows detection of type 2 poliovirus in wastewater samples from Gaza earlier in the year. The UN has called for temporary ceasefires in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict to facilitate a vaccination campaign targeting over 640,000 children.

United Nations UN plans two seven-day vaccination drives starting in late August, but these efforts depend on securing pauses in the fighting.

The re-emergence of polio poses a risk to neighboring regions, and over 1.6 million doses of a new polio vaccine are expected to arrive soon to support the campaign.

The health crisis in Gaza is also marked by severe shortages of medical supplies and equipment, damaged healthcare infrastructure, and restricted access to care due to blockades and attacks.

Top medical facilities in the war torn region struggle to cope with influx of casualties and the destruction of facilities. International organizations and NGOs provide crucial support, but the scale of need and ongoing conflict create significant challenges for effective healthcare delivery.