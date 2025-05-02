Woman elopes with brother-in-law after husband refuses to shave beard

In an unusual and shocking turn of events, a woman from Meerut has eloped with her brother-in-law after her husband refused to shave his beard.

According to Indian media reports, the woman named Arshi was married seven months ago. Her husband claims that soon after the wedding, Arshi started pressuring him to shave his beard. Arshi allegedly told him that she had married him under family pressure and would only stay with him if he agreed to shave off his beard.

The couple reportedly argued frequently over this issue, with the husband even lodging complaints with Arshi’s family about the ongoing tensions. However, things took a dramatic turn when Arshi reportedly began an affair with her husband’s younger brother. Eventually, the two ran away together.

In an attempt to avoid social embarrassment, the husband sought help from his relatives to locate the pair but was unsuccessful. He then filed a missing persons report for both Arshi and his brother and informed her family. However, Arshi’s family refused to intervene, stating that they had severed all ties with her.

This bizarre incident has captured widespread attention, highlighting a combination of personal, familial, and societal pressures in modern-day India.