Earthquake shakes New Delhi, parts of NCR; no casualties reported

NEW DELHI – Indian capital New Delhi witnessed an earthquake on Monday morning, which caused chaos among the masses.

National Center for Seismology said a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the city around 5:35 am, had its epicenter near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The earthquake caused fear among those living in buildings across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, causing many to rush out of their homes. After a brief period of uncertainty, most residents returned to their buildings once the tremors subsided.

Thousands even took to social media to post about it, as some woke up without an alarm, while others wanted to know other safety.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, but no immediate reports of major damage or injuries have been confirmed.