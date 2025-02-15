Earthquake tremors jolt Rawalpindi and Islamabad

Tremors of an earthquake were felt in the federal capital, Islamabad, and the twin city of Rawalpindi, as well as in surrounding areas, including Azad Kashmir and Murree.

As the tremors struck, residents panicked and rushed out of their homes and offices while reciting prayers. Some mosques also made announcements urging people to remain cautious.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale.

Authorities are monitoring the situation, and further details are expected as assessments continue.