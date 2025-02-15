Petrol, Diesel Prices reduced by upto Rs4/litre for second half of Feb 2025

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for masses, as prices of key petroleum products have been revised for the next fortnight. Petrol will see slight increase of Rs1 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs256.13, while high-speed diesel will rise by Rs4 per litre to Rs263.95.

The government has also made significant cuts in the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil. Kerosene oil will now cost Rs3.20 less per litre, priced at Rs171.65, while light diesel oil will drop by Rs5.25 per litre to Rs155.81.

This revision comes as the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) adjusts consumer prices in response to recent changes in international oil markets, offering a much-needed break for consumers amid fluctuating global prices.