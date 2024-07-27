Search

Pakistan

Karachi to face day-long gas supply suspension on Sunday

11:41 AM | 27 Jul, 2024
If you live in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi, make sure to get backup for cooking as a large portion of city will experience a gas supply suspension.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is set to instal new pipeline, with 24-inch diameter, as 31-kilometre pipeline will connect MVA Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL) to the Sales Meter Station (SMS) Surjani.

The planned gas shutdown will last for 24 hours, from 5:00 am on July 28 to 5:00 am the following day. This interruption will impact several areas including Surjani Town, North Karachi, Manghopir Town, Qasba Town, Orangi Town, North Nazimabad, FB Area, Gulberg, Buffer Zone, SITE Industrial Area, Baldia Town, Ittehad Town, Mauripur, and nearby regions.

The new pipeline, which was inaugurated by SSGC Managing Director Imran Maniar, is part of an effort to boost gas pressure in Karachi’s western areas.

The project aims to resolve low-pressure issues faced by industrial users. By separating domestic and commercial consumers from high-pressure industrial users, the pipeline is expected to address current and future demands, ensuring a total capacity of around 269 MMSCFD. It will also feed into another pipeline connecting SMS Surjani to Madinat-al-Hikmah, aligning with SSGC’s broader expansion plans for Karachi’s gas distribution network.

