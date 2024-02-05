Search

Pakistan's outgoing govt to provide gas connections in new housing societies  

Web Desk
12:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Gas is a basic commodity in Pakistan but the former government restricted new gas connections, forcing hundreds of thousands to use LPG cylinders for cooking and other purposes.

Days before the next general elections, the outgoing government made decided to provide gas connections to over 100 housing societies.

Kakar-led government announced reopening gas connections for domestic consumers, with a priority to give connections to 100 housing societies.

Reports suggest that basic groundwork has been completed in this regard, and the government is set to officially announce this initiative in an upcoming ceremony.

In the first phase, housing societies will be supplied gas at a fixed rate of Rs 3600, contrasting with the maximum gas rate of Rs 4000 charged to domestic consumers.

Amid shortages of sui gas, the interim government has been issuing new connections with the amalgamation of natural gas and RLNG.

The move is reportedly made in accordance with instructions from the Special Investment Facilitation Council, Petroleum Ministry, and Sui Northern Gas Company being briefed on the proposed plan, reports said.

Ban on new domestic gas connections imposed across Pakistan

