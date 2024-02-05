Pakistan's outgoing govt to provide gas connections in new housing societies  

ISLAMABAD – Gas is a basic commodity in Pakistan but the former government restricted new gas connections, forcing hundreds of thousands to use LPG cylinders for cooking and other purposes.
Days before the next general elections, the outgoing government made decided to provide gas connections to over 100 housing societies.
Kakar-led government announced reopening gas connections for domestic consumers, with a priority to give connections to 100 housing societies.
Reports suggest that basic groundwork has been completed in this regard, and the government is set to officially announce this initiative in an upcoming ceremony.
In the first phase, housing societies will be supplied gas at a fixed rate of Rs 3600, contrasting with the maximum gas rate of Rs 4000 charged to domestic consumers.
Amid shortages of sui gas, the interim government has been issuing new connections with the amalgamation of natural gas and RLNG.
The move is reportedly made in accordance with instructions from the Special Investment Facilitation Council, Petroleum Ministry, and Sui Northern Gas Company being briefed on the proposed plan, reports said.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.