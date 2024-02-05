Two injured as police officer's car comes under attack in Waziristan

WANA - Pakistan is reeling from fresh wave of terrorism ahead of country's delayed elections and on Monday, unknown assailants hurled a grenade near a police official's vehicle in Lower Wanna town of South Waziristan district.
Reports in local media said two bystanders suffered injuries in the grenade attack near a police official’s car.
Station House Officer (SHO) Wana police station Raza Ullah was the target of terrorists but he remained safe during the explosion. The rescuers moved the injured to District Health Headquarters while a search operation was initiated in the surrounding areas.
The country's northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan saw the death of 10 officers while six were wounded when terrorists stormed a police station in Dera Ismail Khan.
A group of over two dozen militants stormed a police station and what followed was gun battle between cops and militants.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
