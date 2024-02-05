Search

Two injured as police officer's car comes under attack in Waziristan

Web Desk
01:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2024
WANA - Pakistan is reeling from fresh wave of terrorism ahead of country's delayed elections and on Monday, unknown assailants hurled a grenade near a police official's vehicle in Lower Wanna town of South Waziristan district.

Reports in local media said two bystanders suffered injuries in the grenade attack near a police official’s car.

Station House Officer (SHO) Wana police station Raza Ullah was the target of terrorists but he remained safe during the explosion. The rescuers moved the injured to District Health Headquarters while a search operation was initiated in the surrounding areas.

The country's northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan saw the death of 10 officers while six were wounded when terrorists stormed a police station in Dera Ismail Khan.

A group of over two dozen militants stormed a police station and what followed was gun battle between cops and militants.

