Late night attack on D.I Khan police station leaves 10 cops martyred

DI KHAN — A group of terrorists ambushed a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district, leaving 10 policemen martyred and six others injured.

D.I Khan police said terrorists stormed the police station with heavy weapons around 3 am in Tehsil Daraban of the district.

The militants ambushed the police station from all sides using grenades and other sophisticated which triggered heavy gunfire. The martyred cops also included six personnel of Elite Force.

KP police retaliated, but the terrorists managed to escape in the darkness of the night.

Later, security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation to trace the militants, while the quick response force rushed to the area.

Police said funeral prayers of martyred cops will be offered in the police line, they added.

The latest attack came a day before elections in Pakistan. KP, and Balochistan - Pakistan's two borders neighboring Afghanistan - saw a fresh wave of terror attacks ahead of polls.

More to follow...