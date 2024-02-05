Pakistan Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle on Solidarity Day

calls out India for continuation of inhumane military lockdown and illegal measures in occupied region
Pakistan Armed Forces reiterated whole-hearted support for Kashmiri brethren in their valiant struggle to achieve their legitimate right to self-determination.
A press release shared by the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said the country's armed forces stand in solidarity with Kashmiris, recognising their sacrifices for liberation.
Pakistan's Armed Forces, alongside the Chairmen of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCsSC), and Services Chiefs, have paid heartfelt homage to the unwavering resolve and courageous struggle of the people of Kashmir.
Kashmiris stood resolute in the face of grave human rights violations and enduring inhumane lockdowns imposed by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), ISPR said.
Armed forces noted that the issue has to be resolved as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and in accordance with UN Resolutions providing for their right to self-determination.
The armed forces expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir, acknowledging the immense sacrifices they endured in their quest for liberation.
Pakistan Army's message highlighted the inevitability of the Kashmiri struggle prevailing. “The night is indeed the darkest before dawn - the heroic struggle for Azadi is destined to succeed, InshAllah.” it proclaimed
ISPR tribute underscores Pakistan's steadfast support for the Kashmiri cause and its unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people on international platforms.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
