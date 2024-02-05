Search

Pakistan

Pakistan Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle on Solidarity Day

calls out India for continuation of inhumane military lockdown and illegal measures in occupied region

Web Desk
09:42 AM | 5 Feb, 2024
Pakistan Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle on Solidarity Day

Pakistan Armed Forces reiterated whole-hearted support for Kashmiri brethren in their valiant struggle to achieve their legitimate right to self-determination.

A press release shared by the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said the country's armed forces stand in solidarity with Kashmiris, recognising their sacrifices for liberation.

Pakistan's Armed Forces, alongside the Chairmen of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCsSC), and Services Chiefs, have paid heartfelt homage to the unwavering resolve and courageous struggle of the people of Kashmir.

Kashmiris stood resolute in the face of grave human rights violations and enduring inhumane lockdowns imposed by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), ISPR said.

Armed forces noted that the issue has to be resolved as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and in accordance with UN Resolutions providing for their right to self-determination.

The armed forces expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir, acknowledging the immense sacrifices they endured in their quest for liberation.

Pakistan Army's message highlighted the inevitability of the Kashmiri struggle prevailing. “The night is indeed the darkest before dawn - the heroic struggle for Azadi is destined to succeed, InshAllah.” it proclaimed

ISPR tribute underscores Pakistan's steadfast support for the Kashmiri cause and its unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people on international platforms.

Pakistan extends full support to oppressed Kashmiris on Solidarity Day

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:01 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan extends full support to oppressed Kashmiris on Solidarity Day

11:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Pakistan's largest biogas plant in ...

03:28 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Pakistan sends another humanitarian aid plane to Egypt for Gaza people

10:16 AM | 4 Feb, 2024

Karachi receives more rain on second day as parts of city still ...

02:52 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Pakistan extends deadline for repatriation of illegal foreign ...

02:21 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to continue in ...

Pakistan

10:20 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

University student gang-raped, filmed by class-fellows in Islamabad

10:31 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

Imran and Bushra’s nikkah declared ‘un-Islamic’; get another ...

02:00 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

PTI’s intra-party polls deferred 

03:41 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Hajj training schedule announced for pilgrims: Details inside

10:51 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

PTI local leader gunned down in Abbottabad days before Pakistan ...

08:40 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Blast heard near election commission office in Karachi head of Feb 8 ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:23 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Massive forest fires in Chile kill over 100; hundreds missing

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Gold registers significant dip in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 5 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 5th February  2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: