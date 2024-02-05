Pakistan Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle on Solidarity Day

Pakistan Armed Forces reiterated whole-hearted support for Kashmiri brethren in their valiant struggle to achieve their legitimate right to self-determination.

A press release shared by the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said the country's armed forces stand in solidarity with Kashmiris, recognising their sacrifices for liberation.

Pakistan's Armed Forces, alongside the Chairmen of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCsSC), and Services Chiefs, have paid heartfelt homage to the unwavering resolve and courageous struggle of the people of Kashmir.

Kashmiris stood resolute in the face of grave human rights violations and enduring inhumane lockdowns imposed by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), ISPR said.

Armed forces noted that the issue has to be resolved as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and in accordance with UN Resolutions providing for their right to self-determination.

The armed forces expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir, acknowledging the immense sacrifices they endured in their quest for liberation.

Pakistan Army's message highlighted the inevitability of the Kashmiri struggle prevailing. “The night is indeed the darkest before dawn - the heroic struggle for Azadi is destined to succeed, InshAllah.” it proclaimed

ISPR tribute underscores Pakistan's steadfast support for the Kashmiri cause and its unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people on international platforms.