Pakistan extends full support to oppressed Kashmiris on Solidarity Day

Kashmir Solidarity Day is a stark reminder of unfulfilled commitments made to Kashmiri people
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today on February 5, 2024 to express support for Kashmiris in the fight for their legitimate rights and hope to see the dawn of freedom one day.
The country of 241 million marks Kashmir Solidarity Day with rallies across the country and forming a human chain in Azad Kashmir to pay homage to the martyrs in Indian-occupied Kashmir.
Pakistan’s state broadcaster will air special programmes to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris. Feb 5 is a national holiday in South Asian nations, the started began with special prayers in the mosques for Kashmiri's freedom, and a minute's silence will be observed throughout the country.
Furthermore, rallies, conferences and seminars were also held in all provincial capitals to denounce the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.
President Dr Arif Alvi extended Pakistan's unstinted moral, diplomatic and political support for solution to Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.
In his message, President Arif Alvi said people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been struggling to realize their right to self-determination for last 76 years.
Dr Alvi said UNGA annually adopts a resolution expressing unequivocal support for the realization of the right to self-determination for people under foreign occupation. Regrettably, the Kashmiri people have not been able to exercise this inalienable right.
Calling Indian ccupied Kashmir one of the most militarised zones in the world, Alvi said New Delhi efforts have been aimed at engineering demographic and political changes so that the Kashmiris are transformed into a disempowered community in their own land.
PM Kakar Message
Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Pakistanis pay rich tribute to sacrifices made by our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.
Kakar said relevant UNSC Resolutions provide that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir will be made in accordance with the will of people of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed through democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under auspices of the United Nations.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
