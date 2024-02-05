Pakistan extends full support to oppressed Kashmiris on Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today on February 5, 2024 to express support for Kashmiris in the fight for their legitimate rights and hope to see the dawn of freedom one day.

The country of 241 million marks Kashmir Solidarity Day with rallies across the country and forming a human chain in Azad Kashmir to pay homage to the martyrs in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan’s state broadcaster will air special programmes to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris. Feb 5 is a national holiday in South Asian nations, the started began with special prayers in the mosques for Kashmiri's freedom, and a minute's silence will be observed throughout the country.

Furthermore, rallies, conferences and seminars were also held in all provincial capitals to denounce the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

President, Interim PM, reaffirm unwavering support to Kashmiris

President Dr Arif Alvi extended Pakistan's unstinted moral, diplomatic and political support for solution to Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

In his message, President Arif Alvi said people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been struggling to realize their right to self-determination for last 76 years.

Dr Alvi said UNGA annually adopts a resolution expressing unequivocal support for the realization of the right to self-determination for people under foreign occupation. Regrettably, the Kashmiri people have not been able to exercise this inalienable right.

Calling Indian ccupied Kashmir one of the most militarised zones in the world, Alvi said New Delhi efforts have been aimed at engineering demographic and political changes so that the Kashmiris are transformed into a disempowered community in their own land.

PM Kakar Message

Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Pakistanis pay rich tribute to sacrifices made by our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Kakar said relevant UNSC Resolutions provide that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir will be made in accordance with the will of people of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed through democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under auspices of the United Nations.