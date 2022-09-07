MDCAT 2022: Admission tests for medical colleges delayed again due to floods

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has delayed the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Tests (MDCAT) for another time after devastating floods in the country.

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel announced in today’s presser in the country’s federal capital, revealing that the electricity and internet connections in Sindh and Balochistan were severed in wake of unprecedented floods.

He also mentioned no internet connectivity in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, due to which many of the applicants failed to file online requests to appear in the exam.

Patel called the situation unfair for applicants who could not file an application for the computer-based test in wake of the floods.

He mentioned that the online portal has now opened for another two weeks, adding that the date for MDCAT will be announced after consultation with all provinces.

Last month, the Ministry of National Health Services postponed the MDCAT test citing the same reasons.