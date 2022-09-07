Pakistan turns into ‘sea’ after flooding, says PM Shehbaz

Web Desk
03:44 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Pakistan turns into ‘sea’ after flooding, says PM Shehbaz
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited some of the flood-ravaged areas in the southern province of Sindh as a massive deluge overtakes a vast area of land and has already left more than 1,300 people dead.

The catastrophic condition after the monstrous monsoon wreaked havoc across Pakistan and satellite imagery shows the extent of the destruction.

The premier while interacting with media said parts of the country seemed like a ‘sea’. He said the scale of destruction is shocking, saying it is water everywhere as far as you could see.

He further announced to fasten the cash handouts process for victims and pledged tents to house displaced families.

PM said trillions of rupees will be needed to cope with such calamity, as the worst flooding to hit South Asian nation in a decade began plaguing the country for months.

As of today, nearly 1,343 people have perished, including nearly 400 minors, the country’s disaster management authority revealed.

PM Shehbaz arrives in Quetta to review flood ... 12:40 PM | 4 Sep, 2022

QUETTA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on Sunday to review work on the rehabilitation of ...

Balochistan, Sindh, and KP remain the most affected areas. With more showers expected in the coming time, the situation could worsen further, UNHCR officials warned.

More From This Category
MDCAT 2022: Admission tests for medical colleges ...
03:29 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Ayesha Zehri becomes first woman deputy ...
03:14 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Couple killed over 'love marriage' in Islamabad
01:00 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Imran Khan expresses 'deep regret' over remarks ...
12:14 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Imran Khan’s bail in section 144 violation case ...
11:32 AM | 7 Sep, 2022
Pakistan cites principle of non-interference ...
12:35 AM | 7 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her glam look in latest video
02:45 PM | 7 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr