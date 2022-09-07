Mathira reveals why she is a Virat Kohli fan

Bold and beautiful Mathira is swooning over India's leading cricketer Virat Kohli's words of wisdom as the latter has emerged as a fan favourite after he yet again demonstrated what a compassionate and kind person he is.

Be it sports, music, or the entertainment industry, it will always keep strengthening the ties between Pakistan and India. The elerctrfying match between Pakistan and Indian emerged as a thriller with the Men In Green emerging victorous.

Mathira has revealed that she has always been a fan of Virat Kohli and even went on to share the reason. She shared a snippet of Kohli where he says,

“You just play with honesty rest God is the one who blesses you. No matter how much hard work you do, you only get the output when it’s God’s will, nobody can do anything about it, I live my life like it. I will keep playing like this till I’m worthy of it!”

The popular host was quick to highlight the snippet and wrote, “That’s why I’m his fan”

