Mathira reveals why she is a Virat Kohli fan
Share
Bold and beautiful Mathira is swooning over India's leading cricketer Virat Kohli's words of wisdom as the latter has emerged as a fan favourite after he yet again demonstrated what a compassionate and kind person he is.
Be it sports, music, or the entertainment industry, it will always keep strengthening the ties between Pakistan and India. The elerctrfying match between Pakistan and Indian emerged as a thriller with the Men In Green emerging victorous.
Mathira has revealed that she has always been a fan of Virat Kohli and even went on to share the reason. She shared a snippet of Kohli where he says,
“You just play with honesty rest God is the one who blesses you. No matter how much hard work you do, you only get the output when it’s God’s will, nobody can do anything about it, I live my life like it. I will keep playing like this till I’m worthy of it!”
The popular host was quick to highlight the snippet and wrote, “That’s why I’m his fan”
View this post on Instagram
Mathira sets internet on fire with new stunning ... 06:36 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Mathira has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
-
- Global thought leaders to attend over 60 discussions, speeches and ...07:28 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
-
- Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan opt to field first against Afghanistan06:44 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
- Imran slams ‘unacceptable censorship’ by govt as YouTube blocked ...06:24 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Mathira reveals why she is a Virat Kohli fan05:00 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022