Aima Baig slays style goals during London trip

Pakistani singer Aima Baig rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and uber-stylish looks.

The bonafide popstar's recent song 'Loota Rey' from the film ‘Quaid e Azam Zindabad’ has been breaking records and has been loved by the fans.

Taking to Instagram, she posted gorgeous portraits of herself where she wore a three-piece suit and paired it with wavy hair and dewy makeup. Posing for the camera, the stunner looks beautiful in her avatar. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

"While we wait for our collab to come out soon - theres another first solo single by me waiting in the line. This year will be all about Music, one that sticks with you nomatter what ❤️????

"Its coming out soon right? @adnanqazi ???? My creative outfit is by none other than @ozzyshahstylist

???? @rafnox ???? Well, a slight correction here, these pictures were taken by my girl @girlinthegoldendress , my everything that day literally ????", captioned Baig.

The keyboard warriors were displeased with Baig's pose and bold outfit. Subjected to moral policing, derogatory comments also poured under her picture. However, Baig gave a befitting reply to the troll.

On the work front, Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years.