Aima Baig slays style goals during London trip
Web Desk
05:31 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Aima Baig slays style goals during London trip
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani singer Aima Baig rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and uber-stylish looks.

The bonafide popstar's recent song 'Loota Rey' from the film ‘Quaid e Azam Zindabad’ has been breaking records and has been loved by the fans.

Taking to Instagram, she posted gorgeous portraits of herself where she wore a three-piece suit and paired it with wavy hair and dewy makeup. Posing for the camera, the stunner looks beautiful in her avatar. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

"While we wait for our collab to come out soon - theres another first solo single by me waiting in the line. This year will be all about Music, one that sticks with you nomatter what ❤️????

"Its coming out soon right? @adnanqazi ???? My creative outfit is by none other than @ozzyshahstylist

???? @rafnox ???? Well, a slight correction here, these pictures were taken by my girl @girlinthegoldendress , my everything that day literally ????", captioned Baig.

The keyboard warriors were displeased with Baig's pose and bold outfit. Subjected to moral policing, derogatory comments also poured under her picture. However, Baig gave a befitting reply to the troll.

On the work front, Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years. 

Aima Baig treats fans with sizzling dance moves ... 08:46 PM | 4 Sep, 2022

Pakistani diva Aima Baig treated her fans with a mesmerizing dance video of hers along with a choreographer from one of ...

More From This Category
Anoushey Ashraf wins hearts with latest video
07:06 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Mehar Bano pens a beautiful note of ...
07:30 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Mathira reveals why she is a Virat Kohli fan
05:00 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Hania Aamir and Rabya Kalsoom's new dance video ...
04:28 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her glam look in latest ...
02:45 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Kinza Hashmi and Shadab Khan spark dating rumours
02:16 PM | 7 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anoushey Ashraf wins hearts with latest video
07:06 PM | 7 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr