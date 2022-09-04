Aima Baig treats fans with sizzling dance moves in viral BTS video
Web Desk
08:46 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
Aima Baig treats fans with sizzling dance moves in viral BTS video
Source: social media
Share

Pakistani diva Aima Baig treated her fans with a mesmerizing dance video of hers along with a choreographer from one of her rehearsals ahead of the release of her upcoming song.

Showing off her dance moves with a big smile on her face, the young starlet left thousands of hearts aching.

"A little sneak peek of the song, and its rehearsals. These are some of the moves me and taha learned in like less than an hour, and the credit goes to this guy hyping us both,” she wrote in recent Instagram post.

The Do Bol crooner further added that there's still a few days left for the release of her entire song, saying it will be fun, to watch and listen to the track which is set to be released on September 9.

Many of her fans commended her moves, while keyboard warriors were displeased with Baig's dance and outfit. Subjected to moral policing, derogatory comments also poured under her latest clip.

Aima Baig trolled for revealing wardrobe choices 03:05 PM | 24 Feb, 2022

Popular singer Aima Baig rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the ...

Aima started her journey by co-hosting the show, Mazaaq Raat, and currently sits as the most successful female vocalist in Pakistan. The Malang singer carved a niche for herself in the industry.

More From This Category
Four detained for 'heckling' at PML-N’s Atta ...
07:19 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
Azekah Daniels walks off talk show in tears
06:00 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
Mehwish Hayat laments Bollywood’s silence on ...
04:15 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
Former US president Barack Obama secures an Emmy ...
05:07 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
Nora Fatehi gives a witty response to host in ...
06:22 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
Ayesha Omar is a gym queen in her latest viral ...
04:42 PM | 4 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig treats fans with sizzling dance moves in viral BTS video
08:46 PM | 4 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr