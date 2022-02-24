Aima Baig trolled for revealing wardrobe choices
Popular singer Aima Baig rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and uber stylish looks.
The Kaif-o-Suroor singer is hands down one of the most multitalented singers of Pakistan. With her perfect singing skills, the 26-year-old always stands out with her charismatic persona.
However, this time around Baig's bold wardrobe choices has created a ruckus online. Taking to Instagram, she posted gorgeous portraits of herself where she wore a short cardigan and paired it with denim jeans.
Subjected to moral policing, the Item Number singer triggered the masses because her outfit was labelled as 'revealing'. Derogatory comments also poured under her picture.
On the work front, Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years.
