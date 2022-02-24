Euro Oil, Shahnawaz ink lubricant supply agreement

KARACHI – Euro Oil Pvt. Ltd. the exclusive marketer of PETRONAS Lubricants International and Shahnawaz Pvt. Ltd. (Authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles in Pakistan) have agreed to collaborate for the supply of PETRONAS Lubricants to Mercedes Benz Service Centres across Pakistan.

The Chief Operating Officer of Euro Oil, Mr. Sohail Ahmad, and the Director & General Manager of Shahnawaz, Mr. Naseem Shaikh signed this agreement.

This ceremony was witnessed by Mr. Burak Isildak, Market Manager – Turkey & Middle East of PETRONAS Lubricants, Mr. Majid Maqbool, General Manager Lubricants Euro Oil, and Mr. Taqi Mohammad, Director Technical Shahnawaz.

Euro Oil will supply PETRONAS Syntium to Shahnawaz for Mercedes cars in Pakistan as per this agreement.

PETRONAS Syntium is specially formulated with Cool Tech Technology that helps defend against excessive engine heat, keeping engines performing optimally for a trouble-free drive.