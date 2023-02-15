Gerry’s International organises soft launch of Singapore Airlines in Pakistan

KARACHI - Singapore Airlines (SIA), the flag carrier of the Republic of Singapore has appointed Gerry’s International as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in Pakistan.
The announcement was made at an event held in Karachi, attended by industry professionals, representatives of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and other government departments, corporate sector senior management and others.
Singapore Airlines will currently be an offline carrier operating through its two online gateway cities of Dubai and Colombo. SIA’s partnership with Gerry’s International, which is Pakistan’s leading aviation and travel services company, offers it a stronger footprint in Pakistan, allowing customers to interact with the airline through a trusted intermediary. Gerry’s International role is to promote Singapore Airlines in Pakistan and provide offices with SQ branding as well as provide support in different areas, from sales, reservations and ticketing, marketing and office administration.
Ranked as one of the best carriers for 2022, Singapore Airlines is a brand in itself. As the world’s most awarded airline, its commitment to service excellence and cabin products is well known. Moreover, Singapore Airlines operates out of its main hub at Changi Airport, Singapore, which is a destination in itself. The Singapore Airlines Group network covers more than 100 destinations worldwide. Some of the destinations of special interest for Pakistani travellers will be Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, Australia, the USA and Canada.
Expressing his views on the development at the Soft Launch event, K. Aswin, General Manager, Gulf & Middle East, Singapore Airlines, stated: “We are delighted to partner with Gerry’s to continue to develop and expand our presence in the Pakistan market. We look forward to welcoming passengers from Pakistan to enjoy the uniquely Singapore Airlines service, experience and products.”
Adding his commendation for SIA, Arshad Wali Muhammad Group Director, Gerry’s Group said, “Gerry’s is honoured to partner with Singapore Airlines and represent it as its GSA in Pakistan. SIA has a reputation for being a trendsetter and Industry Challenger, with continuous innovation as the key driver. At Gerry’s, we highly value the brand of SIA, and similarly, SIA has recognized the strong brand position of Gerry’s, hence the partnership. We are looking forward to a long and productive collaboration.”
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.
Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.