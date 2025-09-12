Rajab Butt, Anas Ali and Iqra Kanwal summoned again by NCCIA in Betting App Case

LAHORE – Pakistani top YouTubers and social media stars continue to remain in hot waters as National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) seems determined to nab influencers who are promoting illegal platforms for financial gains.

According to the notice, the social media stars must appear before the NCCIA’s Gulberg-II office on September 15 at 11 a.m. to record their statements. NCCIA have made it clear, and if they fail to show up, it will be taken as an admission that they have no defense to offer.

This is not the first time the influencers have landed in hot water. Just days earlier, on September 9, they were served notices over similar allegations. Investigators claim the YouTubers were part of a planned scheme—using their massive online followings to lure young people into investing in shady gambling and trading apps, many of which were unlicensed and illegal.

The accusations include financial fraud, online manipulation, and exploiting fans for profit. The scandal follows sensational arrest of another big name: Saad-ur-Rehman Zulfiqar, better known as “Ducky Bhai.”

NCCIA nabbed him on August 17 from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for allegedly promoting the same gambling applications. His arrest sent shockwaves through the influencer community, and now, the net is widening.