Pm Seeks Imf Approval For Power Bill Relief In Flood Hit Areas

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the Ministry of Finance to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for relief on electricity bills in flood-affected regions.

According to reports, the prime minister directed finance officials to negotiate with the IMF for a one-month exemption on power bills for residents of flood-hit areas. He stressed that the purpose of the talks is to provide immediate relief to people suffering from the disaster.

The relief will apply across all flood-affected areas of Pakistan, whether urban or rural.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had also urged the government to waive electricity bills for farmers in flood-stricken regions. Meanwhile, the prime minister has declared an agricultural and climate emergency in response to the devastation caused by the floods.