US-Pakistan trade ties on track to set new record this year, says White House
Washington - The United States (US) has asserted that its trade ties with Pakistan are set to witness a new record this year.
In a statement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere stated this following telephonic conversation between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday evening.
The White House Deputy Press Secretary said the two leaders in their conversation reaffirmed commitment for a stronger relationship.
He said that both the leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the people-to-people ties, US-Pakistan trade relationship and investment between the two countries.
