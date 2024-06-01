Lahore Cafe slapped with Rs60lac fine for fake Starbucks branding

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) slapped Rs6 million fine on Lahore-based restaurant, Options International, for fraudulently selling Starbucks branding in the country.
The specialized forum turned down the appeal submitted by M/s Options International (SMC-Pvt.) Limited, for illegally using Starbucks branding in its establishments.
In its verdict, Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) raised the penalty from the initial Rs. 50lacs to Rs60lacs.
Starbucks, the Seattle-based coffeehouse chain, started legal tussle against Pakistani eatery for fraudulently selling “Starbucks Coffee” and using Starbucks trademarks in its branding.
The food giant accused Lahore-based cafe of misleading consumers and damaging its business interests. The company confirmed that it had not opened any franchise in Pakistan.
CCP’s probe determined that Options International breached Section 10 of the Competition Act by spreading false and misleading information, deceiving consumers, and harming Starbucks’ business interests.
During the investigation, Options International admitted to the violation. CCP also issued an interim order, at Starbucks’s request, instructing Options International to cease using the labeling and packaging with the Starbucks trade name and logo without authorization.
Earlier, Options International appealed CCP’s decision to Competition Tribunal, which dismissed the appeal and increased the penalty, citing that Options continued using the trademark even after committing to the CCP.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 1, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
