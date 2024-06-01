Honda CD 70, CG 125 latest price in Pakistan June 2024

Honda CD 70 and CG 125 remained top selling units of Japanese autogiant in Pakistan due to their durability, and fuel efficiency, and that's without any updates. The two bikes still come with classic frame with basic options.
The two wheelers withstand Pakistan's rough infrastructure and harsh weather conditions, and maintenance, spare parts are also cheap.
Another factor is good resale that attracts buyers. Additionally, Honda's strong brand reputation for quality and reliability, combined with the affordability and competitive pricing of these models, makes them accessible to a large segment of the population.
As Honda CD 70 dominates entry level segment, CG 125's superior performance and speed also cater to those needing more power for daily commute.
|Models
|New Price
|Honda CD 70
|157,900
|Honda CD 70 Dream
|168,900
|Honda Pridor
|208,900
|Honda CG 125
|234,900
|Honda CG 125 Special Edition
|282,900
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 1, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
