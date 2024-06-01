Honda CD 70, CG 125 latest price in Pakistan June 2024

Honda CD 70 and CG 125 remained top selling units of Japanese autogiant in Pakistan due to their durability, and fuel efficiency, and that's without any updates. The two bikes still come with classic frame with basic options.

The two wheelers withstand Pakistan's rough infrastructure and harsh weather conditions, and maintenance, spare parts are also cheap.

Another factor is good resale that attracts buyers. Additionally, Honda's strong brand reputation for quality and reliability, combined with the affordability and competitive pricing of these models, makes them accessible to a large segment of the population.

As Honda CD 70 dominates entry level segment, CG 125's superior performance and speed also cater to those needing more power for daily commute.

Honda Bikes Price in Pakistan

Models New Price Honda CD 70 157,900 Honda CD 70 Dream 168,900 Honda Pridor 208,900 Honda CG 125 234,900 Honda CG 125 Special Edition 282,900





