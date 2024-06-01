Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices saw a decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday, the last session of the business week, amid dropping international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,400 to close at Rs240,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs1,200 to settle Rs206,019.

The precious commodity also lost its glitter in international market where per ounce price dropped by $16 to close at $2,306.

A day earlier, the price of gold per tola in the local market also saw a slight rise.

In local jewelry markets, the price of 24-carat gold per tola rose by Rs500 to Rs241,700, and the price of gold per 10 grams also increased by Rs429, reaching Rs207,219.