Gold prices extend gains in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining momentum in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by all Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price gold increased by Rs100 to reach Rs215,300. Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold surged by Rs85 to settle at Rs184,585.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity went up by $3 to settle at $2,051.

Meanwhile, silver prices saw now change in the country as the prices remained as Rs2,570 per tola and Rs2,203.36 per 10 grams.

A day earlier, the per tola gold price increased by Rs750 to settle at Rs215,200 in the domestic market. Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold increased by Rs644 to reach Rs184,500.