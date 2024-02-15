Gold recovers slightly in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered slight recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday a day after after it saw significant decline.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs300 to settle at Rs211,100.

The price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs257 to reach Rs180,984. In international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $3 to close at $2,013 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

On Wednesday, per tola gold price dropped by Rs3,500 to close at Rs210,800. The price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs3,001 to settle at Rs180,727.