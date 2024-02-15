Search

Gold recovers slightly in Pakistan

03:30 PM | 15 Feb, 2024
Gold recovers slightly in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold registered slight recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday a day after after it saw significant decline.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs300 to settle at Rs211,100.

The price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs257 to reach Rs180,984. In international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $3 to close at $2,013 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10-gram in Pakistan. 

On Wednesday, per tola gold price dropped by Rs3,500 to close at Rs210,800. The price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs3,001 to settle at Rs180,727.

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 15 Feb 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 15 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.5
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.82 750.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.48 733.48
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

