Special investigation officer’s car stolen from Karachi police lines

KARACHI – Vehicle of a woman police officer was stolen by unknown man from highly-fortified Jamashed Quarters Police Lines in southern port city of Karachi, raising concerns over the security of the premises.

Police have obtained the CCTV footage of the area. It shows a suspect unlocking the car in no time and taking it away. The police station is located on a walking distance from the crime scene but the thief can be seen stealing the case without any fear.

The woman police officer, who is associated with the special investigation cell, has not registered the case so far.

An investigation into the matter has been launched with police claiming that the suspect would be arrested soon.

Street crime is on rampant in southern port city of Karachi as even police officers are not saved from the dacoits.

Earlier this week, robbers deprived a police officer of Rs80,000 cash and his phone. The incident took place in the limits of Aziz Bhatti police station where an official of the Memon Goth police station was robbed.

SHO Ayub Somroo said that Assistant Sub Inspector Tariq had called the 15 Madadagar and informed them that bandits had snatched the cash amount and his mobile phone.