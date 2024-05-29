Karachi police official robbed of cash, mobile phone amid rising street crime

KARACHI – Street crime is on rampant in southern port city of Karachi as even police officers are not saved from the dacoits.

In a recent incident, robbers deprived a police officer of Rs80,000 cash and his phone. The incident took place in the limits of Aziz Bhatti police station where an official of the Memon Goth police station was robbed.

SHO Ayub Somroo said that Assistant Sub Inspector Tariq had called the 15 Madadagar and informed them that bandits had snatched the cash amount and his mobile phone.

He said that the complainant however did not come to the police station to report the incident.

Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Karachi's streets grapple with rampant street crime, plaguing its residents with fear and insecurity. Incidents of mugging, snatching, and theft have become all too common, highlighting the city's struggle with lawlessness.