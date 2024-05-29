Two Muslim countries suspend visa deal in major diplomatic pushback

ANKARA - In a major diplomatic blow, the government of Türkiye has suspended the agreement with Afghanistan for visa exemption granted to holders of diplomatic passports

The announcement in this regard was made on Wednesday through a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette which said the agreement on mutual removal of visas with Afghanistan for diplomatic passport holders would be suspended starting on June 1.

The agreement was approved by the Turkish government in 2008 and the fresh decision came without the authorities citing any reason, Daily Sabah reported.

The suspension follows a visit by Turkish migration officials to Afghanistan. A delegation of the General Directorate of Migration visited Afghanistan earlier this month to discuss the irregular migration of Afghan nationals to Türkiye and the deportation of irregular migrants from Afghanistan back to their country.

Afghanistan has seen violence for decades which has led to its deterioration on all fronts i.e. political, social, and most importantly economic.

On the other hand, Türkiye has been a major destination for irregular Afghan migrants, before and after the Taliban takeover. Türkiye's eastern border with Iran is a major crossing point for Afghan migrants.

Figures from the General Directorate of Migration imply that Afghans top the list of irregular migrants intercepted by authorities. As of May, more than 27,000 Afghan irregular migrants were intercepted by authorities.

As far as diplomatic ties are concerned, Türkiye has no formal relations with Afghanistan following the 2021 takeover by the Taliban but Ankara has posted charge d’affaires in the country while it continues its humanitarian aid to the country.

On one end, the country suspended the visa exemption liberty to the holders of diplomatic passports while on the other end, its flagship carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), recently relaunched flights to Kabul after three years.