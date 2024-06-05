Thailand introduces Digital Nomad Visa: Eligibility, fee, duration of stay explained here

BANGKOK - The government of Thailand has taken another step to attract foreigners by introducing the Digital Nomad Visa which is very popular nowadays amongst different professionals.

As part of the recent measures taken by the government, the digital nomad visa has been introduced though the government has termed it as Destination Thailand Visa (DTV).

Foreign Ministry spokesman of the country, Chai Wacharonke recently detailed that the visa targets digital nomads, remote workers, and freelancers, as well as those who want to learn muay Thai [boxing] and Thai cuisine.

As far as the validity of stay is concerned, the multiple-entry visa is valid for five years and can be used for stays of up to 180 days, with the possibility of a 180-day extension.

Most of the European countries enjoy visa-free travel to Thailand but the foreigners are not allowed to do work during their stay; such restriction stands ended with the introduction of digital nomad visa.

Regarding the eligibility criteria, not only does the visa apply to freelancers and remote workers, but also to those pursuing training in the country. This means that visitors undertaking a course in Thai cooking, the traditional martial art of Thai boxing (muay Thai), or other sports training are also eligible for the visa.

Moreover, those performing at music festivals, attending seminars, or seeking medical treatment may also be eligible for the Destination Thailand Visa.

Another advantage of the visa is that spouses and dependent children of DTV holders are also covered by the visa.

For those who are interested in applying for the visa, it has to be clarified that the application fee for digital nomad visa is 10,000 Thai baht (€252).