Search

Immigration

PIA fails to secure loan as banks impose tough conditions

Web Desk
06:39 PM | 22 Dec, 2023
PIA fails to secure loan as banks impose tough conditions

ISLAMABAD - The state-run Pakistan International Airlines has failed to secure loans from commercial banks as the lenders impose strict conditions.

As per media reports, the government has rejected the offer made by commercial banks to provide Rs 15 billion as the entities demanded more than what was expected.

Though official details have not been revealed regarding the offer made by banks, sources confirm that the entities had demanded sovereign guarantees, a letter of comfort, two aircraft as collateral, and a waiver from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Moreover, the banks also linked the loan disbursement to an agreement on a settlement plan for Rs263 billion in old debts and sought protection under the laws of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and England, Express Tribune reported.

The finance ministry did not agree to the demands of the consortium of the banks which included Habib Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Meezan Bank Limited, Faysal Bank Limited, Bank of Punjab, and Askari Bank Limited.

The national carrier was seeking these funds to take possession of two confiscated aircraft of the carrier and meet other financing needs; one of the aircraft had already been handed over to Pakistan in an earlier settlement.

Meanwhile, the government has time and again confirmed to privatise the national carrier and privatisation minister Fawad Hassan Fawad is making efforts to clear the way for the said move.

As part of the legislative measures, the government has to end high courts’ constitutional powers related to privatization matters and has also approved new rules to exclude an entity from the pro-competition privatisation law.

The government has also hired consultant to privatise the airline which has been facing challenges for quite a long period of time now. Recently, the accounts of the carrier were also frozen by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) while the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) had also threatened to block the supply of oil to the carrier.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:32 AM | 18 Dec, 2023

Hajj 2024: Govt seeks ministerial support as Sponsorship Scheme fails ...

08:26 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

PIA's privatization to speed up as govt promulgates new rules: ...

11:51 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Banks to accept Hajj 2024 applications even on weekend: Here's the ...

09:24 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

PIA settles dispute with Indonesia, gets back one out of two aircraft

09:56 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Hajj 2024: Govt Hajj scheme fails to attract aspiring pilgrims as ...

09:10 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Disappearance spree continues as another PIA crew member slips away ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:39 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

PIA fails to secure loan as banks impose tough conditions

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 22 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today's forex rates

Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 309.5 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.89 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.82 920.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 728.49 736.49
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 322.98 325.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices fall in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 22 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in local market despite upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 22 December 2023

On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,900.

In international market, the precious yellow metal increased saw big jump of $16.75 to reach $2,048.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: