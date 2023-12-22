PIA fails to secure loan as banks impose tough conditions

ISLAMABAD - The state-run Pakistan International Airlines has failed to secure loans from commercial banks as the lenders impose strict conditions.
As per media reports, the government has rejected the offer made by commercial banks to provide Rs 15 billion as the entities demanded more than what was expected.
Though official details have not been revealed regarding the offer made by banks, sources confirm that the entities had demanded sovereign guarantees, a letter of comfort, two aircraft as collateral, and a waiver from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
Moreover, the banks also linked the loan disbursement to an agreement on a settlement plan for Rs263 billion in old debts and sought protection under the laws of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and England, Express Tribune reported.
The finance ministry did not agree to the demands of the consortium of the banks which included Habib Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Meezan Bank Limited, Faysal Bank Limited, Bank of Punjab, and Askari Bank Limited.
The national carrier was seeking these funds to take possession of two confiscated aircraft of the carrier and meet other financing needs; one of the aircraft had already been handed over to Pakistan in an earlier settlement.
Meanwhile, the government has time and again confirmed to privatise the national carrier and privatisation minister Fawad Hassan Fawad is making efforts to clear the way for the said move.
As part of the legislative measures, the government has to end high courts’ constitutional powers related to privatization matters and has also approved new rules to exclude an entity from the pro-competition privatisation law.
The government has also hired consultant to privatise the airline which has been facing challenges for quite a long period of time now. Recently, the accounts of the carrier were also frozen by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) while the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) had also threatened to block the supply of oil to the carrier.
Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in local market despite upward trend in international market.
On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,900.
In international market, the precious yellow metal increased saw big jump of $16.75 to reach $2,048.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
