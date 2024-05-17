Australia replaces Golden Visa with new Innovation Visa: Details inside

Search

Web Desk
03:41 PM | 17 May, 2024
CANBERRA - The government of Australia has introduced the new Innovation Visa, months after it terminated the Golden Visa program.

The visa was introduced as part of the changes announced in the annual budget by Treasurer Jim Chalmers; the authorities eye a comprehensive overhaul of the country's migration system aimed at attracting skilled workers and top talent while curbing overall immigration.

While announcing the visa, the government has emphasized its goal "to target exceptionally talented migrants who will drive growth in sectors of national importance."

The exact details of the new visa are still unknown though the government is trying to make efforts to curb illegal immigration citing multiple reasons. The Golden Visa program which provided residency through investment would also be discontinued in the ongoing year.

The measures to discourage immigration extend beyond Australia as the United Kingdom and Canada have also introduced such measures.

The government of the United Kingdom has also barred international students from bringing in dependents to the country and has also increased the salary threshold for Skilled Worker visa. 

Meanwhile, the government of Canada has also announced a reduction in the number of international students by 35 percent as compared to 2023.

Apparently, countries across the globe are ending their Golden Visa programs and limiting the number of international students owing to reasons including increased security and housing crises.

