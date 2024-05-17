Australia replaces Golden Visa with new Innovation Visa: Details inside

CANBERRA - The government of Australia has introduced the new Innovation Visa, months after it terminated the Golden Visa program.
The visa was introduced as part of the changes announced in the annual budget by Treasurer Jim Chalmers; the authorities eye a comprehensive overhaul of the country's migration system aimed at attracting skilled workers and top talent while curbing overall immigration.
While announcing the visa, the government has emphasized its goal "to target exceptionally talented migrants who will drive growth in sectors of national importance."
The exact details of the new visa are still unknown though the government is trying to make efforts to curb illegal immigration citing multiple reasons. The Golden Visa program which provided residency through investment would also be discontinued in the ongoing year.
The measures to discourage immigration extend beyond Australia as the United Kingdom and Canada have also introduced such measures.
The government of the United Kingdom has also barred international students from bringing in dependents to the country and has also increased the salary threshold for Skilled Worker visa.
Meanwhile, the government of Canada has also announced a reduction in the number of international students by 35 percent as compared to 2023.
Apparently, countries across the globe are ending their Golden Visa programs and limiting the number of international students owing to reasons including increased security and housing crises.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.95
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.