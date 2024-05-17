School timings changed in Punjab amid scorching heat

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Friday announced new school timings to keep students and teachers save from scorching heat.

A notification shared by School Education Department said the classes in all schools across the province will start at 7:00am to 11:30am while the regular classes would conclude at 10:30am on Fridays.

The new school timings are for the month of May.

Meanwhile, summer vacations will start from June 1, 2024 as the country is facing above normal temperatures.

Temperature in Lahore was recorded at 42 °C while the Met Office has predicted heatwaves during May 2024.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued forecasts indicating that Pakistan might encounter three heatwaves across several cities within the next 25 days.