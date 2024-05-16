Search

NDMA warns of three heatwaves in Pakistan in next 25 days

Web Desk
09:35 PM | 16 May, 2024
heatwave in Pakistan
Source: File photo

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued forecasts indicating that Pakistan might encounter three heatwaves across several cities within the next 25 days.

The initial heatwave, as per NDMA, is projected to affect areas like Umarkot, Tharparkar, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, and Sanghar in Sindh, along with Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan in south Punjab. Expected to endure for two to three days between May 15 and 30, temperatures in these regions could soar to 40°C, amplifying the heat's intensity.

NDMA's report outlines a second heatwave slated to span four to five days in late May or early June, with temperatures potentially reaching 45°C.

Furthermore, the NDMA anticipates a third heatwave in the initial ten days of June, impacting Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Badin, and Khairpur.

On May 8, Punjab's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) alerted about rising temperatures likely to culminate in a heatwave across the province. The mercury was projected to elevate by three to five °C from May 8 to 10, with significant rains anticipated in south Punjab from May 10 to 11. Thunderstorms were expected in numerous Punjab districts during this period.

Issuing caution in light of the forthcoming heatwave and heavy rains, PDMA Director General Irfan Kathia emphasized the threat posed to crops by thunderstorms, informing that district administrations were briefed about the impending weather conditions.

